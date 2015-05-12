Sam Dunn

Spoon acrylic paunt progress floral skull drawing white frame bike road-bike illustration
Started working on the frame tonight, this is the progress so far after around 3 1/2 hours, slow moving but so satisfying. Hand painted with acrylic.

Posted on May 12, 2015
