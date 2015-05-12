🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This week I have been staying with my parents who recently moved into the middle of the Heights area of Houston. Coffee shops, Record stores, and Bike trails are all only a few blocks away... which is extra nice! This phrase came to mind while staying here, so I thought I would give illustrating it a try.