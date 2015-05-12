Handy RealTime

Something I did a while ago. Was going through some old stuff and though this would be fun to share. This was a new feature we launched when I was in NYC. On this screen the user is able to track the status of the job and see the location of the professional a couple of minutes before the job starts. They can also call and chat with the pro. Available on the App Store.

Check out the video on youtube to see it in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX50EGAnCU8