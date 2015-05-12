Handy RealTime

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Something I did a while ago. Was going through some old stuff and though this would be fun to share. This was a new feature we launched when I was in NYC. On this screen the user is able to track the status of the job and see the location of the professional a couple of minutes before the job starts. They can also call and chat with the pro. Available on the App Store.
Check out the video on youtube to see it in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jX50EGAnCU8