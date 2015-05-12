30 Day Abs Challenge - Apple Watch Update

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Originally I wasn't going to update 30 Day Abs to support Apple Watch, but after winning the developer lottery for an Expedited Apple Watch, and a few hours of prototyping, I came up with this. It's waiting for review right now, will update once this version is live.