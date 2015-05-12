Thomas Bastable

30 Day Abs Challenge - Apple Watch Update

Thomas Bastable
Thomas Bastable
  • Save
30 Day Abs Challenge - Apple Watch Update smartwatch watch apple watch abs 30 day ios logo challenge app fitness
Download color palette

Originally I wasn't going to update 30 Day Abs to support Apple Watch, but after winning the developer lottery for an Expedited Apple Watch, and a few hours of prototyping, I came up with this. It's waiting for review right now, will update once this version is live.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Thomas Bastable
Thomas Bastable

More by Thomas Bastable

View profile
    • Like