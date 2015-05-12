Italian Caramel Food Type

I was brought to Toronto in late February to work on a set of ads for Bagelli, a new line of bagels for parent company, D'Italiano. They asked for a sweet swash of lettering, the challenge found in the final "O" being a bagel.

As Ryan Szulc and I had worked together previously and experienced some challenges with caramel sauce, we opted to craft each letter and photograph them one at a time to preserve smooth edges. I opted for a playful Italian script to speak to the brand, allowing the imperfections to remain.

As the final became further removed from the original, I decided to post my initial take. Camellove this.