Autism = Love

Autism = Love pieces puzzle shape heart simplicity autism
1/3 tee thoughts for a client. The first one being LOVE, the second being HOPE, and the third being "Different, not Less". Will be rebounding the other two in the near future. Thought? Suggestions?

Posted on May 12, 2015
