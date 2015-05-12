Katie Arcara

Dirty Water Digital Painting WIP

Dirty Water Digital Painting WIP
Been exploring digital painting lately... this wip is from a photo of a dirty water source being used in March 2014. It is one of the most deplorable we've seen in person and to this day it is the only source of drinking water for one village in Sierra Leone, West Africa... but not forever. This is just not ok. http://www.ltlol.com/clean-water/

Posted on May 12, 2015
