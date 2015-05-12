markus goeddertz

100days - studiogoeddertz book editorial typography
a typographic diary-project. developed and founded by markus goeddertz as a diploma thesis to show the beauty and quantity of typefaces. over the course of 100 days 26 protagonists searched for a remarkable alphabetic character under certain graphical, social and urban criteria. focussing on the aesthetics is more relevant than the actual use of the type. each day this page shows the best of the 2600 types they found.

Posted on May 12, 2015
