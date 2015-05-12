Chris Macholz

ooVoo App States app web states empty friends messaging chat video oovoo
We're working on some great things at ooVoo. We're trying to provide helpful content for the app in the often neglected states (empty, no connection, etc). Can't show too much yet, but will be adding more in the near future.

Posted on May 12, 2015
