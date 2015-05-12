Brittany E Parshall

Cody's Custom Glass Magic hat

Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall
  • Save
Cody's Custom Glass Magic hat illustrator accessories embroidery apparel fashion painting typography type logotype logo design hat
Download color palette

It's pretty sweet seeing the logo I made as embroidery! I started painting around it, but it's not quite finished yet. Feel free to follow @codys_custom_glass_magic on Instagram and stay tuned for giveaways. (:

Ee0913f19dc23ab43cdf9b653b242e73
Rebound of
Cody's Custom Glass Magic logo
By Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall
Brittany E Parshall

More by Brittany E Parshall

View profile
    • Like