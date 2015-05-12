Joel Glovier
Octicons tee t-shirt icons illustration
New shirt design for the GitHub Shop. Collage made from our open source Octicons.

Buy one at the shop.

Posted on May 12, 2015
If a squirrel tells you to ship it, you must ship it!

