Wild Ohio Badge

Wild Ohio Badge birds red sunset wildlife landscape flat illustration ducks badge ohio
I've had this visual of the two ducks flying in the sunset for close to a year now. Let me know if you have any feedback. :)

Posted on May 12, 2015
