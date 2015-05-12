GAL0PERID0L

Lower Thirds for Game Review

Lower Thirds for Game Review game style wolfenstein lower thirds cinema 4d wip 3d animation c4d
Stylized Lower Thirds for review of video game Wolfenstein.

3D model and animation in C4D.
Compositing in AE.

Posted on May 12, 2015
