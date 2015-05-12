Karim Maaloul

Wind and sand

Wind and sand magic carpet sand wind particles canvas experiment
A canvas experiment of flying particles effect. Try it here : http://codepen.io/Yakudoo/pen/zxgzMQ
Original illustration by @Wenzhu WEI

Posted on May 12, 2015
