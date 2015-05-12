The Wizard Of Oz Poster (Yellow)

See full blog post here

We’re excited to announce the release of our Wizard of Oz posters in three versions. The prints feature Dorothy's carriage drawn by The Horse of a Different Color as she enters the Emerald City. You can check out the scene from the film on our blog. When approaching a film as iconic as The Wizard of Oz, we wanted to find a unique focal point beyond the main iconography of the film. The Horse of a Different Color occupies just a brief scene, but proved to be a great subject for a print series that includes the three different colors - purple, red, and yellow - that the horse takes on in the film.

The poster is a four color screen print on French Speckletone Starch Mint paper with a super limited artist edition of 20 of each color. Each print shares three ink colors with the fourth screen customized to provide the color change for each of the three horses. Check out our initial sketch as well as close up photos of the finished prints online. The Wizard of Oz posters are now available in the DKNG Store.