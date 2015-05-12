Erin Waineo

Compass Logo

Erin Waineo
Erin Waineo
  • Save
Compass Logo erin waineo circle stamp compass icon logo
Download color palette

Circular mark to use as a stamp for cards and packaging.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Erin Waineo
Erin Waineo

More by Erin Waineo

View profile
    • Like