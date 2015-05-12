Tautvydas

Longboards

Tautvydas
Tautvydas
  • Save
Longboards lithuania vilnius globe color flat longboard longboards
Download color palette

I create "globe" longboards.

This work was inspired by: @Kyle Adams https://dribbble.com/shots/2057764-Skateboard-Options?list=users&offset=1

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Tautvydas
Tautvydas

More by Tautvydas

View profile
    • Like