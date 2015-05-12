Theresa Garritano
Spiceworks

Celebratory Notification Emails

Theresa Garritano
Spiceworks
Theresa Garritano for Spiceworks
  • Save
Celebratory Notification Emails answers follower reward share badge orange spiceworks notifications emails
Download color palette

Some v1 mockups of a possible direction for the new notification emails we're working on.

We want to really focus on bringing users back to the community after celebrating their successes. Copy text & CTAs here are going to play a big part.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Spiceworks
Spiceworks
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Spiceworks

View profile
    • Like