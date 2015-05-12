Wier / Stewart

Vaughn Taylor Championship

Vaughn Taylor Championship badge golf logo
Proud to present the new event badge for the Vaughn Taylor Championship. This is one of the best AJGA events around and we're excited to be a part of the fun this year.

Posted on May 12, 2015
