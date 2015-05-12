Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Oswald Animation

Oswald Animation onion skin falling disney rabbit character design rough animation
This is a piece of a rough animation experiment of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Extra points if you know why I tagged this image with "onion skin".

See Oswald run: https://youtu.be/DBsMvAbQ55k

Posted on May 12, 2015
