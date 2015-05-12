Darren Taylor

10 Year Anniversary

Darren Taylor
Darren Taylor
love print invites wedding illustrator illustration
To celebrate our 10th Wedding Anniversary I thought I'd upload my first shot to Dribbble. Be kind. :)
Here is the day invite I illustrated when I should have been graphic designing for a faceless corp, back in 2005.

Posted on May 12, 2015
Darren Taylor
Darren Taylor

