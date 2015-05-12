GraphBerry

Freebie - Business Card Mockup

GraphBerry
GraphBerry
  • Save
Freebie - Business Card Mockup business card style design realisitc isometric psd showcase mockup card business freebie free
Download color palette

Modern business card mockup to showcase your new business card design with clean and elegant style. Fully layered PSD file with smart layers for easy replacing design, background color can be changed also. Enjoy

Download PSD File

GraphBerry
GraphBerry

More by GraphBerry

View profile
    • Like