Adrian Gabor

Animated eBook Reader - Pique

Adrian Gabor
Adrian Gabor
  • Save
Animated eBook Reader - Pique paperwhite paper keynote reading e reader ebook books hipster kindle gif animated epaper
Download color palette

Uncannily resembling a famous device, the fictitious Pique eBook reader makes an unexpected début in a short animated .gif.

Made with Keynote.

Adrian Gabor
Adrian Gabor

More by Adrian Gabor

View profile
    • Like