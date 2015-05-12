Sheik Mohaideen

London Artwork for Zoho

London Artwork for Zoho illustration flat design blogpost officework artwork uk
Did this illustration for introducing a new application in UK.
This was published on Zoho's Blogs and social media.

Here is the Link:https://twitter.com/zoho/status/562294375745474561

Posted on May 12, 2015
