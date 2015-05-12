Luc Gringhuis

Volt logo

Luc Gringhuis
Luc Gringhuis
  • Save
Volt logo thunder lightning concept clean lines volt logo
Download color palette

Was playing around with Illustrator today to boost my creativity and to work on my vectoring skills, came up with this thunder icon. The red/dark-grey-blue contrast is still one of my favorite combinations.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Luc Gringhuis
Luc Gringhuis

More by Luc Gringhuis

View profile
    • Like