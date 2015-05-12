Kyle Adams

New Mail

Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
  • Save
New Mail flag mailbox icon web email post box mail
Download color palette

This is part of a larger project I'm working on. While we're on the topic of mail though, I want to thank all of you for the great emails you've been sending. I've received some fantastic questions and generous encouragement. Getting to know you is something I really enjoy.

Say hello any time >>

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Kyle Adams
Kyle Adams
Web designer helping promote awesome ideas

More by Kyle Adams

View profile
    • Like