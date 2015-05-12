Andrew Hart

Weather Panel

Weather panel in Summarise - a modern, talking wake-up alarm for iOS. Using a modified version of Climacons.

Now available on the App Store
https://itunes.apple.com/app/id986735499

Posted on May 12, 2015
