Messenger App Concept Shot 4

Messenger App Concept Shot 4 app messaging smart phone app user-interface minimalism
Here is the simple menu two options only I didn't want to take up alot of screen space so I tried to keep the options that you would use in a messaging app to the minimal and only added the necessities. Shot 4 of 4, Feedback is appreciated

Posted on May 12, 2015
