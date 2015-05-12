Hannah Kim

Toys R Us ipad Kiosk

Hannah Kim
Hannah Kim
  • Save
Toys R Us ipad Kiosk brand ipad kiosk
Download color palette

I did the UI design for Toys R Us Creation Station which is an iPad Kiosk at the Times Square New York.

ARS did the development.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Hannah Kim
Hannah Kim

More by Hannah Kim

View profile
    • Like