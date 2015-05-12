Anthony Callahan

Messenger App Concept Shot 2 [Reupload]

Anthony Callahan
Anthony Callahan
  • Save
Messenger App Concept Shot 2 [Reupload] app messaging smart phone app user-interface minimalism
Download color palette

I started this concept quite a while and decided to share it, In this screen it would show the most recent message from different contacts. I'm actually very proud of this concept shot 2 of 4. Feedback would be appreciated Reuploaded so everyone can see the actual screen

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Anthony Callahan
Anthony Callahan

More by Anthony Callahan

View profile
    • Like