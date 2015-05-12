Steve Raskin

Personas WIP

Steve Raskin
Steve Raskin
  • Save
Personas WIP flat avatars alien robot mutants illustrator wip personas
Download color palette

This is playful take on creating personas. Please look out for the rest later on.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Steve Raskin
Steve Raskin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Steve Raskin

View profile
    • Like