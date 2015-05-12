Morgan Zion

Barre Bohemian Identity

Barre Bohemian is a barre (ballet fitness) studio with a yoga-spirited flare. The barefoot mark was meant to feel like a free spirited dynamic mark. I started with a number of sketches and watercolor strokes and came up with a clear design vision.
Let's just say, my client had to do an interpretive dance to express her amazement and approval.

