Keep it secret...

Keep it secret... secret super shhhh periodic table of elements elements zn zinc
We're hacking away on our secret project at ENVOY, and have been naming our design sprints after significant metals in the periodic table of elements.

Built as a team at @ENVOY.

Rebound of
Top Secret
By John Choura
Posted on May 12, 2015
