Envision Strategy

WIP: Elements Coffeehouse 2

Envision Strategy
Envision Strategy
  • Save
WIP: Elements Coffeehouse 2 typography black cup antlers deer logo white organic nature elements coffeehouse coffee
Download color palette

Another concept for Elements Coffeehouse. The client really like's the deer antlers as a way to represent nature in the company as well as growth. I am still partial to the mountain concept ;)

9c5f99124ae230c7a920e19991472cf3
Rebound of
WIP: Elements Coffeehouse
By Envision Strategy
Envision Strategy
Envision Strategy

More by Envision Strategy

View profile
    • Like