Dashboard Stats

Dashboard Stats
And just like that, from sketch to HTML5/CSS3 prototype in less than an hour. This is just the grayscale-ish version. The status (e.g. active, inactive, archive) will have different visual treatments, as well as adjusting the colors on the headings for the stats blocks at the left.

Rebound of
Dashboard Stats Sketch
By Todd Zaki Warfel
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
