Bank Shot: For Our Honor eSport team concept

Bank Shot: For Our Honor eSport team concept sports jerseys typography branding mark collateral livery logo pro gaming esports
Bank shots: stuff from the vault of my portfolio.

This shot is from my idea for a new professional gaming team inspired by the pride of the templar knights. Check out more of the project here! Typefaces used are modified from Blaktur (House Industries).

Posted on May 12, 2015
