Justin McDowell

Step List

Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell
  • Save
Step List how-to consolas proxima nova typography list
Download color palette

I wanted to create a list style that made the steps of a process imminently clear upon loading up a web page.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Justin McDowell
Justin McDowell

More by Justin McDowell

View profile
    • Like