Pavlo Sánchez

Amyc

Pavlo Sánchez
Pavlo Sánchez
  • Save
Amyc mail signature ui animation ui design ux design motion identity
Download color palette

Identity for Amyc, a user experience and creative recruitment consultancy that offers job positions in Information Arquitecture, UX & UI design. The identity is based in the UI components you can find on any design. Here we can see how the mail signatures work.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Pavlo Sánchez
Pavlo Sánchez

More by Pavlo Sánchez

View profile
    • Like