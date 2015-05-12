Dribbble Moneyme Animation

Ivan Zaichuk

Big thanks for @Eugene Maksymchuk for the invite. Much appreciated! 😊

moneyMe: currency exchange on your terms.

Designing the app for currency exchange without paying fees to banks ;) Human2Human only.

It will work on smartphones with fingerprint sensor: security.

I will update my dribbble account with the link to full presentation at Behance.net later on.

Thank you in advance for your feedback.

