Dribbble Moneyme Animation

Big thanks for @Eugene Maksymchuk for the invite. Much appreciated! 😊
moneyMe: currency exchange on your terms.
Designing the app for currency exchange without paying fees to banks ;) Human2Human only.
It will work on smartphones with fingerprint sensor: security.
I will update my dribbble account with the link to full presentation at Behance.net later on.
Thank you in advance for your feedback.