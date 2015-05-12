Lisa Poje

Style Frame: Chemicals 03

Lisa Poje
Lisa Poje
  • Save
Style Frame: Chemicals 03 illustrator photoshop style frame illustration
Download color palette

This is a style frame I made for an animation focused on the negative effects of tobacco. This piece shows the chemical effects and wear and tear tobacco has on the body. The client ended up going with a different direction, so sadly these little guys will never see the soft glow of a television screen.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Lisa Poje
Lisa Poje

More by Lisa Poje

View profile
    • Like