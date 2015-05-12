Paula Rusu

Reach

Paula Rusu
Paula Rusu
Hire Me
  • Save
Reach friends cute hands reach boy girl character illustration
Download color palette

These two characters are part of a bigger illustration I'm currently working on. More details soon. ^_^

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Paula Rusu
Paula Rusu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paula Rusu

View profile
    • Like