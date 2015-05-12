𝔐𝔞𝔤𝔞𝔡𝔢𝔱𝔥

Throbbing IRL

acrylic fluoresecent plastic sign custom typography lettering signage
The finished piece I made for a local art show featuring "erotic" art...

Taking a picture of fluorescent acrylic is impossible. Does anyone have any tips for photographing reflective objects?

Posted on May 12, 2015
Harnessing the sun
