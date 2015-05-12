Yulya Kondratyeva
Looi Factory

Imedicum

Yulya Kondratyeva
Looi Factory
Yulya Kondratyeva for Looi Factory
Hire Us
  • Save
Imedicum doctor site looi fitness health medical
Download color palette

Service facilitates communication of family doctors and their patients. People can use it like health information organizer, doctors like a messenger for communication and tool for therapy monitoring.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Looi Factory
Looi Factory
Hire Us

More by Looi Factory

View profile
    • Like