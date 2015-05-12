Brett Stenson

GOLDCOAST Skateboards // "The Orbit" Longboard

GOLDCOAST Skateboards // "The Orbit" Longboard orbit space design illustration icon skateboard goldcoast jolby
"The Orbit" is a longboard designed for Goldcoast Skateboards. Artwork created in the collaborative studio of Jolby & Friends.

http://skategoldcoast.com/shop/orbit-pintail-longboard/

Posted on May 12, 2015
