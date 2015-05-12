Pearls of Wison // Talking Oyster

Casey Latiolais

Snippet from a series I just wrapped up. A talking Oyster giving you some well needed pearls of wisdom.

1 of 8 in total. Rendered with Cinema 4d using Octane. Built out the scene and used the sculpt tool to get some really gross stuff on the oyster.

Much better with sound! Follow the link: https://vimeo.com/127618805

Posted on May 12, 2015
