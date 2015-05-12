Robert Blankenship

Kawaii Fruit

Kawaii Fruit orange watermelon apple cherry banana illustration cute japanese fruit kawaii
A repeating pattern design using my kawaii fruit illustrations.
Vector for stock.

Posted on May 12, 2015
