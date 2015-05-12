Sören Naulin

Isometric house {WIP}

Isometric house {WIP} real estate insurance house 3d iso isometric vector
Here is a current project for a french isurance, just started the first part which is creating three "objects" through isometric perspective.

Still need to work on it, adding a satellite dish, plants, etc.

Posted on May 12, 2015
