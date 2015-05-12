RaiseNoChicken

The Bard

RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken
  • Save
The Bard shakespeare character illustration design
Download color palette

Some design elements from a new infographic I'm working on. 30 second Shakespeare. A new record.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
RaiseNoChicken
RaiseNoChicken

More by RaiseNoChicken

View profile
    • Like