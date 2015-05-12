Guille Lasarte

Photobook cover

Guille Lasarte
Guille Lasarte
  • Save
Photobook cover photography photobook illustrator cover design graphic design
Download color palette

some ideas I've been working on for the cover of a photobook on the city of Montevideo

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2015
Guille Lasarte
Guille Lasarte

More by Guille Lasarte

View profile
    • Like