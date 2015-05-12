Andrés Francken

Mini Pikachu

Mini Pikachu small playoff miniature tiny pixel perfect pikachu pokemon animation illustration
I haven't been super active on Dribbble over the last year but I plan on getting back to it. I saw a bunch of fellow Dribbblers posting 16x by 16x shots of some of their favourite things and decided to give it a go :)

Rebound of
It's so tiny I'm gonna die
By Carla Corrales
